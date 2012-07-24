Old Spice Has A Very Strange Olympics Ad—Here's Today's Ad Brief

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Procter & Gamble and agency Wieden + Kennedy have briefly stepped away from their tear-jerker ads starring athletes thanking their mums and the like to create this bizarrely funny Olympics-themed spot for none other than Old Spice. “I Will Live Forever” follows Old Spice’s “Believe in your Smelf” campaign. Watch above.

Apparently 86 per cent of the general populace doesn’t want political campaign ads that have been tailored to their interests, or micro targeted, says a study by the Annenberg School for Communication at the University of Pennsylvania.

Adweek has an article exploring whether Nick Brien, chief executive of McCann Worldgroup, is “saving McCann or screwing it up.”

Christian McMahan, former CMO of Heineken, is switching over to the agency world to launch Smartfish Group, which merges Dotgain Solutions and Jackrabbit Design.

Of course there’s now a “50 Shades of Grey Advertising” Tumblr that turns stories about pitches, copywriting, and other ad world necessities erotic. (No association with the agency Grey).

Here’s how one British shop-owner went around England’s crazy intense Olympics branding rules.

Matt Jacobs has joined Digitas’ new SF office. The former McCann employee will be an SVP of strategy and analysis.

