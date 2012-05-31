Old Spice Guy Just Showed Up In An Ad For Samsung's Smart TV

Old Spice Guy: A Samsung fan?

Samsung is firing on all cylinders right now with a stream of viral videos for its Galaxy phones, and this week, one for the Samsung Smart TV features Isaiah Mustafa, the towel-wearing Casanova from Procter & Gamble’s Old Spice ads.Samsung ads have taken the top three spots in the last 24 hours on Unruly Media’s Tech Ads Chart, which ranks commercial videos according to how much they are being shared in social media.



The No.1 spot, made by ad agency Cheil USA, features David Beckham booting soccer balls at a series of drums tuned to play Beethoven’s “Ode to Joy.”

The second spot is filled by Samsung’s ad for the Galaxy S III.

Now, arriving in third place with 3.5 million views since May 24, is a comic skit in which a sexy woman, gesturing at her Smart TV (which can be thus operated without a remote) inadvertently attracts a crowd of men from the office building opposite her apartment, all of whom think she’s waving at them to come over. Old Spice Guy is one of the suitors who is disappointed that the man she most wants to meet is the pizza delivery guy. Procter & Gamble, which owns Old Spice and has an interest in its Old Spice Guy intellectual property, did not immediately return a request for comment.

See the ads below, beginning with the Old Spice Guy execution:

Now David Beckham:

And finally, the Galaxy S III:

