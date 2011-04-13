NYT Joins Old Spice Guy, Angry Birds, And Groupon In This Year's Webby Award Nominees

The nominees for the 15th annual Webby Awards are out.



And they span far and wide, reflecting the pulse and honouring the best of our pop culture and contemporary commerce on the Internet. From gaming (Angry Birds) to shopping (Groupon) to politics (The Atlantic), and to viral marketing (Old Spice Guy).

“The wildly eclectic mix of nominees reflects how the Internet has become the driving force shaping everything from entertainment to business,” said the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences, which runs the awards.

Nominees earning multiple nominations include NYTimes.com (18), Funny or Die (10), Google Creative Lab (8), The Guardian (6), BBC (6), CNN (6), NPR (5), MLBAM (5), and TED (5).

In addition to Academy judges Martha Stewart, Twitter co-founder Biz Stone, and Arianna Huffington, the public can also help decide on the winners by voting by April 29.

Winners will be announced on May 3 and honored in New York City on June 13.

