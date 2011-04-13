NYT Joins Old Spice Guy, Angry Birds, And Groupon In This Year's Webby Award Nominees

The nominees for the 15th annual Webby Awards are out.
And they span far and wide, reflecting the pulse and honouring the best of our pop culture and contemporary commerce on the Internet. From gaming (Angry Birds) to shopping (Groupon) to politics (The Atlantic), and to viral marketing (Old Spice Guy).
“The wildly eclectic mix of nominees reflects how the Internet has become the driving force shaping everything from entertainment to business,” said the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences, which runs the awards.
Nominees earning multiple nominations include NYTimes.com (18), Funny or Die (10), Google Creative Lab (8), The Guardian (6), BBC (6), CNN (6), NPR (5), MLBAM (5), and TED (5).
In addition to Academy judges Martha Stewart, Twitter co-founder Biz Stone, and Arianna Huffington, the public can also help decide on the winners by voting by April 29.
Winners will be announced on May 3 and honored in New York City on June 13.
For Best Viral Video, nominees are: The Twitter Movie Trailer; Bed Intruder Song; The Sandpit; The Digital Story of the Nativity; and Aides Graffiti.
Nominees for Best Individual Performance are: Cheri Oteri for Liza Life Coach (AMCtv.com); Ralph Macchio for Wax on F*ck; Jim Carrey for Funny Or Die's Presidential Reunion; Isabella Rossellini for Green Porno; and Lisa Kudrow for Web Therapy.
In the Comedy Long Form or Series categories, nominees are: Funny Or Die's Presidential Reunion; Web Therapy; 30 Rock: Frank vs. Lutz; The Office: The 3rd Floor Webseries; and The Muppets Kitchen with Cat Cora.
Best Web Personality nominees are: Rahab Elewaly for Making Movement; David Pogue; Justine Ezarik for iJustine; Zach Galifianakis for Between Two Ferns with Zach Galifianakis; and Clara Cannucciari for Great Depression Cooking with Clara.
In the Best Weird category, nominees include: Awkward Family Photos; The Daily What; What the Fuck Should I Make for Dinner?; rathergood.com; and Most Awesomest Thing Ever
Best Branded Entertainment Video nominees are: Snoop Dogg vs LL Cool J in The Ulitmate Halo Smack Down; LEGO CL!CK; Ode to a Post-it Note; XBox Halo Reach - Deliver Hope; and Arcade Fire's unstaged Pre Show.
