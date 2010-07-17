How "Old Spice Guy" Took The Internet By Storm

If you haven’t heard about the Old Spice Guy videos tearing up YouTube, you probably haven’t been on the Internet much this week.



It’s not every day that people get worked up about a series of body wash commercials. How did this happen? A quick recap:

Earlier this year, Old Spice launched a series of ads featuring former NFL wide receiver Isaiah Mustafa as ‘Old Spice Guy’, an over-the-top, narcissistic, suave guy in a towel. The commercials were a hit. The original commercial, ‘The Man Your Man Could Smell Like’, has over 13 million views on YouTube.

This week, Old Spice invited the public to submit questions to Old Spice Guy via Twitter, Facebook, and other social media outlets. It then went on a two-day video bender, shooting Old Spice Guy’s responses in rapid succession and uploading the videos as they went.

The videos are funny, but even more importantly, they were being distributed while the team was still shooting. There was already press coverage of the campaign while shooting was still underway. So people watching the videos flooded onto Twitter to ask questions in the hopes of getting a video response.

Old Spice chose who to respond to wisely: Twitter giants like Demi Moore, the gatekeepers of other distribution channels like Digg founder Kevin Rose, and online publications like Gizmodo. Naturally, these people spread the links.

As a result, Old Spice has a slew of YouTube videos, many of which already have hundreds of thousands of views, mentions in the media from small tech blogs all the way to the BBC, and an even more recognisable and popular spokesman.

Not bad for two days of work.

