Guy slaps proposed class action against Old Spice, claims it 'burned' him and others

A Virginia man is claiming Old Spice deodorant causes burns, Buzzfeed reports, citing a proposed class action he filed against the company.

Rodney Colley posted a photo depicting the alleged trauma to Instagram over two months ago. Now, he’s filing a lawsuit against the company claiming the product “regularly and routinely” causes burns and rashes to “unsuspecting customers.”

The lawsuit is calling out multiple Old Spice products: Old Spice After Hours, Champion, Pure Sport High Endurance, Arctic Force High Endurance, Bearglove, Lion Pride, Swagger, Fresh High Endurance, Aqua Reef, Classic Fresh, and Fiji.

Here’s the picture Colley posted nine weeks ago:





Old Spice has responded to this complaint with this statement: “We go to great lengths to ensure our products are safe to use, and tens of millions of men use this product with confidence and without incident every year. A small number of men may experience irritation due to alcohol sensitivity, a common ingredient used across virtually all deodorant products.”

Still, it appears Colley is not the only guy to call out Old Spice specifically for allegedly damaging their skin.

Buzzfeed points to over 160 complaints listed on

Consumer Affairs, some of which claim they had rashes after using the deodorant. On the first page of complaints, there are four references to “chemical burns,” and several people posted pictures of alleged trauma.

Two people have recently posted photos to Old Spice’s Facebook page complaining about the product.

“After one use of your deodorant I suffered severe chemical burns under both armpits. The picture posted shows a week of care, which is why it doesn’t look as severe,” one man who posted a photo wrote. “However, the first couple of days were excruciating. It has now been 10 days and the rash still persists despite the Neosporin I’ve been using to treat it. If you are using Old Spice deodorant I definitely advise against it. Clearly this company is using unsafe products.”

Old Spice responded to his photo, saying, “please message us.”

Buzzfeed spoke to Tom Connick, the attorney representing Colley in the case, who told the website that this problem is not isolated.

“A substantial amount of other people have contacted us suffering from the same problems,” he said to Buzzfeed.

Business Insider spoke to a Procter & Gamble representative who stressed that photos were indicative of reactions rather than “chemical burns,” and that “these reactions are very rare. Millions of guys use Old Spice each year and significantly less than 0.01% report having any adverse reactions.” Procter & Gamble’s representative pointed to how Old Spice has six times the market share of any other male deodorant company, so by sheer law of numbers, it would come up more in a Google image search for adverse reactions.

Here’s Procter & Gamble’s full formal statement:

“The safety of the men who use Old Spice is the foundation of everything we do. We go to great lengths to ensure our products are safe to use, and tens of millions of men use this product with confidence and without incident every year. A small number of men may experience irritation due to alcohol sensitivity, a common ingredient used across virtually all deodorant products. For men who have experienced a reaction to a deodorant, an antiperspirant may be a better option because they have a different formulation. If anyone using Old Spice has questions, we encourage them to call us at 1-800-677-7582.”

Separately, Business Insider’s Dennis Green has previously reported that men might be using their deodorant wrong, anyway.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.