14 Old School Games You Can Play On Your iPhone Right Now

Photo: RyeNYC
We love the revival of classic games that keep coming to the iOS platform.Forgotten console and desktop titles have absolutely found new life here, and we couldn’t be happier about it.
Here are some of our favourites.
This classic Mac game makes an updated and colourful return to your favourite Apple device. Steer a paper aeroplane around all kinds of obstacles.
Price: $0.99
The old Amiga game makes a return on your iPhone - save a war-torn England after its king has been murdered by leading the military and engaging in loads of sword fights.
Price: $2.99
You need to pick up this arcade classic, which includes the unaltered original and plenty of modernized variations available as in-app purchases.
Price: free!
Now you can fight all the Sentinels you want without reaching into your pocket for more quarters.
Price: $0.99
One of the most compelling adventure games we've ever played, Myst plunges you face-first into a mysterious world loaded with puzzles and deep backstory.
Price: $4.99
When you consider that these games are total classics, picking this one up is a no-brainer. A huge library of classic Atari games are available as in-app purchases.
Price: free
Play this vector tank assault game that's been refreshed with new graphics and smooth programming. Play capture the flag against your friends, too!
Price: $0.99
Sega's most iconic character makes a triumphant return to the gaming world in this sequel.
Price: $4.99
Blow up your enemy while navigating weird mazes. This game was first created in 1983 and new versions are still being released today.
Price: $3.99
Run through dungeons, battle swordsmen and skeletons, and reclaim the love of your princess who's trapped under the spell of a wicked Vizier.
Price: $0.99
No explanation required for this classic. Pick it up for some demon-slaying gun-fighting action.
Price: $2.99
This long-running adventure series has found new life on iDevices. Here's your chance to step into an endlessly entertaining pirate adventure.
Price: $3.99
Here's a stellar re-imagining on what the top-down shooter can be using Space Invaders as a foundation. It starts off looking like the original but as you advance levels, it gets increasingly colourful and otherworldly.
Price: $4.99
