14 Old School Games You Can Play On Your iPhone Right Now

Dylan Love
We love the revival of classic games that keep coming to the iOS platform.Forgotten console and desktop titles have absolutely found new life here, and we couldn’t be happier about it.

Here are some of our favourites.

Glider

This classic Mac game makes an updated and colourful return to your favourite Apple device. Steer a paper aeroplane around all kinds of obstacles.

Price: $0.99

Defender of the Crown

The old Amiga game makes a return on your iPhone - save a war-torn England after its king has been murdered by leading the military and engaging in loads of sword fights.

Price: $2.99

Galaga 30th Collection

You need to pick up this arcade classic, which includes the unaltered original and plenty of modernized variations available as in-app purchases.

Price: free!

X-Men

Now you can fight all the Sentinels you want without reaching into your pocket for more quarters.

Price: $0.99

Myst

One of the most compelling adventure games we've ever played, Myst plunges you face-first into a mysterious world loaded with puzzles and deep backstory.

Price: $4.99

Atari's Greatest Hits

When you consider that these games are total classics, picking this one up is a no-brainer. A huge library of classic Atari games are available as in-app purchases.

Price: free

Spectre

Play this vector tank assault game that's been refreshed with new graphics and smooth programming. Play capture the flag against your friends, too!

Price: $0.99

Wolfenstein

Hunt Nazis in this faithful port of a revolutionary first-person shooter.

Price: $1.99

Sonic The Hedgehog 4: Episode I

Sega's most iconic character makes a triumphant return to the gaming world in this sequel.

Price: $4.99

Bomberman Touch 2: Volcano Party

Blow up your enemy while navigating weird mazes. This game was first created in 1983 and new versions are still being released today.

Price: $3.99

Prince of Persia

Run through dungeons, battle swordsmen and skeletons, and reclaim the love of your princess who's trapped under the spell of a wicked Vizier.

Price: $0.99

Doom

No explanation required for this classic. Pick it up for some demon-slaying gun-fighting action.

Price: $2.99

Secret of Monkey Island

This long-running adventure series has found new life on iDevices. Here's your chance to step into an endlessly entertaining pirate adventure.

Price: $3.99

Space Invaders Infinity Gene

Here's a stellar re-imagining on what the top-down shooter can be using Space Invaders as a foundation. It starts off looking like the original but as you advance levels, it gets increasingly colourful and otherworldly.

Price: $4.99

