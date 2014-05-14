These Photos From A 1998 Game Boy Camera Are The Original Instagram

Remember when we used to have Game Boys?

Nintendo used to sell these Game Boy Cameras that you could attach to a Game Boy and use to take super pixelated photos. Well, one photographer, David Friedman, discovered some of his old Game Boy photos and decided to share them with the world.

Friedman told Business Insider that he stumbled across these old photos and decided to publish them online.

“I was doing some general Lightroom file maintenance and was looking at some of my oldest digital images, and there they were,” he said. “These aren’t actually my oldest digital photos, but they’re close.”

We decided to compare some of our favourites and compare them with Instagram photos of similar scenes. It’s crazy to think that these kind of pictures got us really excited ten years ago.

Photography has come a long way…

Here are a few of Fridman’s photos paired up with Instagram counterparts:

Check out the different perspectives of Rockefeller Plaza.

These blurry images show a subway car speeding by.

Here’s a look at a gamous giacometti statue.

Two views of the entrance to the New York Public Library.

Just your average park bench.

