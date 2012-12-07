10 Old-School Gadgets With Weird New Tech Lives

Photo: Austin Yang

Nostalgia comes from the Greek: Its literal meaning is an ache for the past.Today’s gadgets are streamlined and simplified—pure touchscreens stripped of ornament—which spurs our longing for bygone hardware.



There’s a wave of new technology that scratches that old itch. From the iTypewriter’s retro blend of the 20th and 21st centuries to the Atari Arcade that brings old-school style arcade gaming to the iPad, the comeback now looks like the ultimate innovation.

Some are purely concepts at this point, but the majority are currently available for sale.

