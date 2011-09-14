14 Old School Apple Games You Can Play In Your Browser Right Now

We recently came across VirtualApple.org, an astounding site that catalogues retro games that were once commercially available on Apple computers. But it doesn’t end there.



By way of clever coding, you can play all these games right inside your browser.

How do they do it? They take advantage of the ActiveGS plugin, a free extension for your browser that emulates old Apple computers.

And since all these old game titles are either freeware, abandonware, or public domain, there aren’t any legalities to stand between you and some nostalgic gaming fun.

Here are some of our favourites from back in the day that you can play in your browser right now.

