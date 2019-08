These two coders used old photographs to make a Google Street View map of San Francisco in the 1800s -- and it's mesmerising

If you’ve ever wondered what it’d feel like to travel back in time and walk the streets of San Francisco, this might be the closest you’ll get — at least for now.

Two developers, Dan Vanderkam and Raven Keller, had the brilliant idea to take all the old photographs from the San Francisco Historical Photograph Collection and put them on a interactive map. This map functions similarly to Google Street View, except for when you zoom in on a particular place it gives you photos from as far back as 1850.

The project, which is called OldSF, lets you manipulate a slider to change the range of years (it goes from 1850 all the way up to 2000). The pair have geocoded about 13,000 images.

Visit the site here, or look below for some of the best photos we saw from the 1800s, marked with their locations in the city.

Point Lobos Avenue and 43rd, Dick's Saloon, 1890 SAN FRANCISCO HISTORY CENTER, SAN FRANCISCO PUBLIC LIBRARY Central Park, 8th and Mission streets, around 1887 SAN FRANCISCO HISTORY CENTER, SAN FRANCISCO PUBLIC LIBRARY Group of people overlooking the Cliff House from Sutro Heights, 1890 SAN FRANCISCO HISTORY CENTER, SAN FRANCISCO PUBLIC LIBRARY Bush Street, west of Kearny, 1877 SAN FRANCISCO HISTORY CENTER, SAN FRANCISCO PUBLIC LIBRARY Palm Avenue in Jefferson Square, 1881 SAN FRANCISCO HISTORY CENTER, SAN FRANCISCO PUBLIC LIBRARY View from City Hall, looking South, down 8th st. at Central Park, 1896 SAN FRANCISCO HISTORY CENTER, SAN FRANCISCO PUBLIC LIBRARY Woodward's Gardens, 1864 SAN FRANCISCO HISTORY CENTER, SAN FRANCISCO PUBLIC LIBRARY California Street Looking East From Montgomery, 1865 SAN FRANCISCO HISTORY CENTER, SAN FRANCISCO PUBLIC LIBRARY Exterior of the What Cheer House on the south side of Sacramento Street below Montgomery, 1865 SAN FRANCISCO HISTORY CENTER, SAN FRANCISCO PUBLIC LIBRARY Building on northeast corner of Front and California streets, 1890 SAN FRANCISCO HISTORY CENTER, SAN FRANCISCO PUBLIC LIBRARY Baldwin Hotel Bar, 1880 SAN FRANCISCO HISTORY CENTER, SAN FRANCISCO PUBLIC LIBRARY Steuart Street, 1864 SAN FRANCISCO HISTORY CENTER, SAN FRANCISCO PUBLIC LIBRARY J. C. Flood Mansion, California Street, 1886 SAN FRANCISCO HISTORY CENTER, SAN FRANCISCO PUBLIC LIBRARY St. Luke's Episcopal Church, southeast corner of Sacramento street & Van Ness, 1895 SAN FRANCISCO HISTORY CENTER, SAN FRANCISCO PUBLIC LIBRARY Sacramento St. and Van Ness Avenue, 1887 SAN FRANCISCO HISTORY CENTER, SAN FRANCISCO PUBLIC LIBRARY Woodward's Gardens, 1874 SAN FRANCISCO HISTORY CENTER, SAN FRANCISCO PUBLIC LIBRARY Miss Lake's School for Young Ladies, corner Sutter and Octavia Streets, 1890 SAN FRANCISCO HISTORY CENTER, SAN FRANCISCO PUBLIC LIBRARY Howard Street, looking east from Sixth Street, (horse car), 1866 SAN FRANCISCO HISTORY CENTER, SAN FRANCISCO PUBLIC LIBRARY 1919 California Street, 1887 SAN FRANCISCO HISTORY CENTER, SAN FRANCISCO PUBLIC LIBRARY Southern Pacific Passenger Depot, 1879 SAN FRANCISCO HISTORY CENTER, SAN FRANCISCO PUBLIC LIBRARY Cablecar at South Park, 1865 SAN FRANCISCO HISTORY CENTER, SAN FRANCISCO PUBLIC LIBRARY Fire Engine No. 13 at 1458 Valencia Street, 1884 SAN FRANCISCO HISTORY CENTER, SAN FRANCISCO PUBLIC LIBRARY Shotwell Street, near Twentieth. Snowfall, 1887 SAN FRANCISCO HISTORY CENTER, SAN FRANCISCO PUBLIC LIBRARY The Willows, 18th & Valencia Sts., 1864 SAN FRANCISCO HISTORY CENTER, SAN FRANCISCO PUBLIC LIBRARY Musicians performing outside the 'Haunted Swing' at the Midwinter Fair in Golden Gate Park, 1894 SAN FRANCISCO HISTORY CENTER, SAN FRANCISCO PUBLIC LIBRARY

