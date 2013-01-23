David Tepper, 1978

Hedge fund legend David Tepper is on Bloomberg TV with Stephanie Ruhle today, and arguably the best part of the interview has nothing to do with what Tepper’s is saying about markets.



The best part of the interview may actually be the 1978 Tepper photos Bloomberg flashed on TV a few minutes into the interview.

Check them out below:

Photo: Bloomberg TV

Photo: Bloomberg TV

Photo: Bloomber TV

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.