David Tepper, 1978

Linette Lopez

Hedge fund legend David Tepper is on Bloomberg TV with Stephanie Ruhle today, and arguably the best part of the interview has nothing to do with what Tepper’s is saying about markets.

The best part of the interview may actually be the 1978 Tepper photos Bloomberg flashed on TV a few minutes into the interview.

Check them out below:

david tepper 1978

Photo: Bloomberg TV

 

david tepper 1978

Photo: Bloomberg TV

 

david tepper 1978

Photo: Bloomber TV

 

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.