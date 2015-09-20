A beautiful Google Street View map of New York City in the 1800s using old photographs

New York City has a long and sprawling history, but looking at the city today, it’s hard to tell what it looked like back then. But luckily an enterprising coder has solved that problem by creating a Google Street View map for New York City for the late 1800s and early 1900s.

Developer Dan Vanderkam collaborated with the New York Public Library to plot all the old photos from the Photographic Views of New York City, 1870s-1970s collection on an interactive map.

The project, called OldNYC, lets you browse 19th century New York as easily as you would click around on Google Maps. The collection contains over 80,000 original photographs.

This isn’t the first time Vanderkam has undertaken such a project, he did the same type of mapping for San Francisco as well.

Visit the OldNYC site here, or look below for some of the best photos we saw from the late 1800s and early 1900s, marked with their locations in the city.

5th Avenue and 42nd Street, 1910 The New York Public Library Queensboro Bridge Connection, 1917 The New York Public Library 5th Avenue and 42nd Street, 1912 The New York Public Library Central Park, showing the pond at 110th Street and the Botanical Gardens, 1906 The New York Public Library The Williamsburg Bridge under construction, 1903 The New York Public Library Broadway and West 34th Street, 1901 The New York Public Library Prospect Park, Brooklyn, 1880 The New York Public Library The Victory Arch on 5th Avenue and 25th Street, 1918 The New York Public Library Wall Street, around 1872 The New York Public Library Broadway and 34th Street, 1921 NYPL Central Park, near the 6th Avenue and 59th Street entrance, 1864 The New York Public Library 150th Street, 1922 The New York Public Library Nassau Street and Wall Street (showing the under-construction Bankers Trust Building and the Hanover National Bank Building), 1911 The New York Public Library Wall Street and Nassau Street (statue of George Washington), 1900 The New York Public Library Jacob Riis Park, Rockaway Beach, 1897 The New York Public Library Broad Street (on the left is J.P. Morgan Office), 1900 The New York Public Library Mott Street, about 1890 The New York Public Library Brooklyn Bridge, 1873 The New York Public Library West 88th Street between Columbus and Amsterdam Avenues, 1911 The New York Public Library William Street and Maiden Lane, 1915 The New York Public Library Maiden Lane and Fearl Street, 1914 The New York Public Library 38th Avenue between Main and Union Streets, 1922 The New York Public Library 8th Avenue and 130th Street, 1920 The New York Public Library West 111th Street between Fifth and Lenox Avenues, 1920 The New York Public Library 48th Street and 1st Avenue, 1918 The New York Public Library White Plains Road and Burke Ave, around 1917 The New York Public Library Marble Hill Avenue and West 227th Street, 1906 The New York Public Library Oriental Boulevard (showing the Manhattan Beach Hotel), 1911 The New York Public Library 62nd Street between 2nd and 3rd Avenues, 1917 The New York Public Library Park Avenue and 51 Street, 1917 The New York Public Library

