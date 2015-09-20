A beautiful Google Street View map of New York City in the 1800s using old photographs

Nathan McAlone
Screen Shot 2015 09 18 at 5.38.12 PMOldNY

New York City has a long and sprawling history, but looking at the city today, it’s hard to tell what it looked like back then. But luckily an enterprising coder has solved that problem by creating a Google Street View map for New York City for the late 1800s and early 1900s.

Developer Dan Vanderkam collaborated with the New York Public Library to plot all the old photos from the Photographic Views of New York City, 1870s-1970s collection on an interactive map.

The project, called OldNYC, lets you browse 19th century New York as easily as you would click around on Google Maps. The collection contains over 80,000 original photographs.

This isn’t the first time Vanderkam has undertaken such a project, he did the same type of mapping for San Francisco as well.

Visit the OldNYC site here, or look below for some of the best photos we saw from the late 1800s and early 1900s, marked with their locations in the city.

5th Avenue and 42nd Street, 1910

The New York Public Library

Queensboro Bridge Connection, 1917

The New York Public Library

5th Avenue and 42nd Street, 1912

The New York Public Library

Central Park, showing the pond at 110th Street and the Botanical Gardens, 1906

The New York Public Library

The Williamsburg Bridge under construction, 1903

The New York Public Library

Broadway and West 34th Street, 1901

The New York Public Library

Prospect Park, Brooklyn, 1880

The New York Public Library

The Victory Arch on 5th Avenue and 25th Street, 1918

The New York Public Library

Wall Street, around 1872

The New York Public Library

Broadway and 34th Street, 1921

NYPL

Central Park, near the 6th Avenue and 59th Street entrance, 1864

The New York Public Library

150th Street, 1922

The New York Public Library

Nassau Street and Wall Street (showing the under-construction Bankers Trust Building and the Hanover National Bank Building), 1911

The New York Public Library

Wall Street and Nassau Street (statue of George Washington), 1900

The New York Public Library

Jacob Riis Park, Rockaway Beach, 1897

The New York Public Library

Broad Street (on the left is J.P. Morgan Office), 1900

The New York Public Library

Mott Street, about 1890

The New York Public Library

Brooklyn Bridge, 1873

The New York Public Library

West 88th Street between Columbus and Amsterdam Avenues, 1911

The New York Public Library

William Street and Maiden Lane, 1915

The New York Public Library

Maiden Lane and Fearl Street, 1914

The New York Public Library

38th Avenue between Main and Union Streets, 1922

The New York Public Library

8th Avenue and 130th Street, 1920

The New York Public Library

West 111th Street between Fifth and Lenox Avenues, 1920

The New York Public Library

48th Street and 1st Avenue, 1918

The New York Public Library

White Plains Road and Burke Ave, around 1917

The New York Public Library

Marble Hill Avenue and West 227th Street, 1906

The New York Public Library

Oriental Boulevard (showing the Manhattan Beach Hotel), 1911

The New York Public Library

62nd Street between 2nd and 3rd Avenues, 1917

The New York Public Library

Park Avenue and 51 Street, 1917

The New York Public Library

