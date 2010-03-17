Retirees Rejoice! GE Raising Dividend In 2011

General Electric (GE), will raise its dividend payouts in 2011. If you hear someone screaming, it’s probably your grandmother excited about those shares she’s been holding since 1955.



Similarly, JP Morgan (JPM) just announced a $0.05 quarterly dividend for its stockholders.

As a result of the announcement, shares of GE are up 4% to $17.98 a share.

Photo: Google Finance

