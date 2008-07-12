Old News, New Record: Oil To $147

Oil rose above $147/barrel this morning, but has now settled back under $145. Most of the same news that has been dogging oil during the recent spike is still at work: Middle East tensions, Nigerian unrest, and an anemic dollar.



Also, heating oil hit a new record. Winter’s a long way away, but what’s going to happen to consumer confidence when people see their first winter home heating bill?

See Also:

Russia’s Gazprom Extends World Domination Plan: Bids For All of Libya’s Future Oil/Gas Exports

Just In: $10 Gas Doesn’t Mean End of civilisation As We Know It!

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.