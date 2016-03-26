We tested white pants Old Navy claims are stain-resistant -- here's how they held up

Stain-resistant white pants sound like a fantasy, right?

But Old Navy swears that its Mid-Rise Stay-White Rockstar Super Skinny jeans — which are unusually pricey for the affordable retailer at $44.94 — utilise a”new Stay-White denim technology” which “repels stains and spills so your jeans stay white, no matter how messy the day gets.”

Days can get pretty messy, so we decided to put these pants through the ringer to see if they can, in fact, endure the worst and maintain their pristine quality.

Here are the new pants:

Old Navy Stainless Jeans 1Hollis Johnson

We squeezed an orange on the pants — the juice stayed in place and didn’t spread.

Old Navy Stainless Jeans 2Hollis Johnson

Next, we poured Coca-Cola on the pants, figuring that dark soda would leave a nastier stain. You can barely see that we (callously) poured an orange on it before.

Old Navy Stainless Jeans 4Hollis Johnson

Here are the pants post-soda:

Old Navy Stainless Jeans 5Hollis Johnson

After wiping off what was left, you can see even less of the Coca Cola remains.

Old Navy Stainless Jeans 6Hollis Johnson

But assuming that you are not a fan of the game “let’s pour soda on my pants,” you probably won’t get soda dumped on your white pants unless it’s an unfortunate mishap. What’s much more likely is that you’ll sit down on a park bench, only to discover that you stand up and find that your pants are covered in filth.

So we did the next best thing to replicating that — we stepped on the pants, using our filthy New York City shoes that have seen it all — subways, city streets, and probably an ample amount of germs, too.

Old Navy Stainless Jeans 7Hollis Johnson

The damage was still slightly visible.

Old Navy Stainless Jeans 8Hollis Johnson

You can see some of the residue.

Old Navy Stainless Jeans 9Hollis Johnson

So we poured water on it to see if it would clear up, and then wiped the water down to try to remove the stain.

Old Navy Stainless Jeans 10Hollis Johnson
Old Navy Stainless Jeans 11

These are the pants after all of the damage — they look almost as good as new. Unless you look closely, you wouldn’t be able to discern that they had a pretty rough day. It’s still not clear how long these pants would hold up over time, though, but Racked (which first pointed us to these mysterious pants) says that they supposedly last for 20 washes.

Old Navy Stainless Jeans 13Hollis Johnson

