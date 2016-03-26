We tested white pants Old Navy claims are stain-resistant -- here's how they held up

Stain-resistant white pants sound like a fantasy, right?

But Old Navy swears that its Mid-Rise Stay-White Rockstar Super Skinny jeans — which are unusually pricey for the affordable retailer at $44.94 — utilise a”new Stay-White denim technology” which “repels stains and spills so your jeans stay white, no matter how messy the day gets.”

Days can get pretty messy, so we decided to put these pants through the ringer to see if they can, in fact, endure the worst and maintain their pristine quality.

Here are the new pants:

We squeezed an orange on the pants — the juice stayed in place and didn’t spread.

Next, we poured Coca-Cola on the pants, figuring that dark soda would leave a nastier stain. You can barely see that we (callously) poured an orange on it before.

Here are the pants post-soda:

After wiping off what was left, you can see even less of the Coca Cola remains.

But assuming that you are not a fan of the game “let’s pour soda on my pants,” you probably won’t get soda dumped on your white pants unless it’s an unfortunate mishap. What’s much more likely is that you’ll sit down on a park bench, only to discover that you stand up and find that your pants are covered in filth.

So we did the next best thing to replicating that — we stepped on the pants, using our filthy New York City shoes that have seen it all — subways, city streets, and probably an ample amount of germs, too.

The damage was still slightly visible.

You can see some of the residue.

So we poured water on it to see if it would clear up, and then wiped the water down to try to remove the stain.

These are the pants after all of the damage — they look almost as good as new. Unless you look closely, you wouldn’t be able to discern that they had a pretty rough day. It’s still not clear how long these pants would hold up over time, though, but Racked (which first pointed us to these mysterious pants) says that they supposedly last for 20 washes.

