Old Navy Says It's Controversial Plus-Size Pricing Won't Change

Old Navy came under fire recently for charging women higher prices for plus-size clothing, but not men.

An online petition protesting the “discriminatory” pricing policy gathered more than 95,000 signatures earlier this month.

The company responded to the petition on Friday, saying it would not lower prices on its womens plus-size line, but that it would make some other concessions instead.

“As a result of customer feedback, we are updating our policy to allow in-store returns of women’s plus size clothes, starting December 5,” Old Navy spokesperson Edie Kissko said in a statement posted to Change.org. “We also hear loud and clear that Old Navy needs to be better about engaging with our plus size customers.”

Kissko said Old Navy is planning to invite a focus group of customers to meet with executives and help the company better serve plus-size customers.

But prices won’t change.

“It’s priced differently because it is different,” Kissko said. “We invest more in our product, and we’re proud of what we deliver.”

The petition against Old Navy’s pricing discrepancies noted that Old Navy’s Rockstar Super Skinny Jeans cost $US27 in a size 6. The same jeans cost $US13 more a size 26. The men’s Slim-Fit Jean costs $US25, however, regardless of size.

“I don’t understand why myself and women like me are being singled out and forced to pay more by Old Navy, when our male counterparts are not,” the petition said. “This is entirely unfair and offensive on many levels.”

The company says there are certain elements in its women plus-size line, such as contoured wastebands, that cost more to make.

