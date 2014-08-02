Old Navy Made A Back-To-School Video With 7 YouTube Stars

The average family spends nearly $US700 on back-to-school gear.

Old Navy is getting mums’ attention by offering clothing starting at $US4, Jamie Gersch, Vice President of Marketing, told Business Insider.

“Hitting the sweet spot with prices is definitely the way to get the customer’s attention right now,” Gersch said in a telephone interview.

Old Navy’s primary market for back-to-school is 8 to 12-year-olds, Gersch said.

But that doesn’t mean Old Navy isn’t targeting teens as well.

The brand released a music video called “Unlimited” that stars several YouTube celebrities.

YouTube stars featured in the video include Hunter March, Josh Levi, JennxPenn, Kingsley, Miranda Sings, Mystery Guitar Man, and Thats0jack.

The song is available for download on iTunes with all proceeds supporting The Boys and Girls Club of America.

Here’s the video.

