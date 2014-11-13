Old Navy Charges Women Higher Prices For Plus-Size Clothing -- But Not Men

Old Navy is under fire for charging customers higher prices on plus-size clothing for women, but not for men.

An online petition protesting the “discriminatory” pricing policy has gathered more than 19,000 signatures, Buzzfeed’s Sapna Maheshwari reports.

“I don’t understand why myself and women like me are being singled out and forced to pay more by Old Navy, when our male counterparts are not,” the petition says. “This is entirely unfair and offensive on many levels.”

The petition’s author noted that Old Navy’s Rockstar Super Skinny Jeans cost $US27 in a size 6. The same jeans cost $US13 more a size 26. The men’s Slim-Fit Jean costs $US25, however, regardless of size.

Responding to the controversy, Gap Inc. spokeswoman Liz Nunan told Maheshwari that it costs more to make plus-size clothing for women, due to special features like contoured waistbands.

“Old Navy is proud to offer styles and apparel designed specifically for our plus-size female customer, which includes curve-enhancing and curve-flattering elements such as four-way stretch materials and contoured waistbands, which most men’s garments do not include,” Nunan said. “This higher price point reflects this selection of unique fabrics and design elements.”

