Old Navy Splits With Ad Agency That Made Its Recent Quirky Commercials [THE BRIEF]

Old Navy and its ad agency of five years, CP+B, are parting ways. The shop created many memorable ads for the retailer, including the strange Super Modelquins family. CP+B also reunited cast members from the National Lampoon Family Vacation movies, “Blossom,” and “90210” in Old Navy commercials. CP+B was also behind Old Navy’s ad featuring a Kim Kardashian lookalike. The real star ended up suing the retailer for $20 million. The case was settled for an undisclosed amount. Watch the fake Kim below:

Jessica Lessin reports that Apple pitched a new TV service that lets you skip ads.

Honda and agency RPA want depressed drivers to Tweet and Vine about how the #WantNewCar … er … want a new car. People at Honda then responded (only on Monday July 15, though) with a funny Vine response.

The famous “Above the Influence” campaign by Drug Free America is moving from TV to social media.

Digiday looks at why so many media planners and buyers are women.

Hosh Mandel left 72andSunny to be the managing director at R/GA’s LA office.

ADT Security Services is doing an agency review, separating it creative and media/digital accounts. Doner worked with ADT since 1999. BGT and Razorfish worked on media and digital. Read ADT’s statement on Agency Spy.

CPX Interactive, a performance marketing company, named Jeff Hirsch as its CMO. He was previously the CEO of AudienceScience.

Mashable thinks that these are the 4 steps to great real-time marketing.

