Old Navy Screws Up Its First Attempt At Selling College Apparel

Photo: Oldnavy.com

Old Navy just launched a new line of sports apparel, targeting fans of the NFL and major college sports teams.Unfortunately, some of their t-shirt writers may have to go back to school.



It seems that some of the college clothing may be missing an important apostrophe on the phrase “Let’s Go!!”

We don’t know if any Old Navy stores have actually sold these mistaken shirts yet or if its … err … it’s only a problem on the website.

Perhaps these babies will end up in the same third-world dustbin as those “Oregon Ducks National Champion” shirts and “Super Bowl XLV Winner” Steelers caps

