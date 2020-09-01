Old Navy is paying employees who volunteer to work the polls as election officials warn about dire shortages

Drew Angerer/Getty Images Old Navy is encouraging its workers to get involved.

Old Navy is offering employees a full day of pay for serving as poll workers.

They will be eligible for compensation regardless of whether they were scheduled to work at Old Navy on Election Day, November 3.

Poll worker shortages are a continuing concern across the US.

As Election Day draws closer, Old Navy is encouraging its workers to get involved.

It said Tuesday it would compensate store workers who serve as poll workers, giving them a full day of pay in return.

Employees are eligible for compensation regardless of whether they are scheduled to work for Old Navy on Election Day, November 3. They will also be paid by their county election commission, as is typical for poll work.

“As an iconic American brand, we reflect America – with its diverse people and perspectives. Voting is fundamental to democracy, regardless of beliefs or affiliations, and we believe we are all better when we engage in the process,” an Old Navy spokesperson said. “We are nonpartisan and always stand up for our values of inclusivity and opportunity for all. We have a long-standing history of supporting initiatives that develop the next generation, support underserved communities, and help families in need.”

They continued: “When we learned that America is facing a record shortage of poll workers, we saw a unique opportunity to tap into our community-minded workforce to serve this need and make a meaningful impact.”

Corporate workers can also serve as poll workers without needing to take PTO to do so.

Tuesday is National Poll Worker Recruitment Day. Nationally, state election officials have reported poll worker shortages amid health concerns created by the coronavirus pandemic.

Old Navy is partnering with the Civic Alliance and Power the Polls on the poll worker campaign.

Other organisations including More than a Vote – a group of Black athletes and artists including LeBron James, Kevin Hart, and Allyson Felix – are aiming to get the word out and fight voter suppression.

In the spring, poll worker shortages led to hours-long waits in states including Wisconsin and Georgia. In April, in-person voting locations in Milwaukee were cut down from 180 to five, the New York Times reported, adding that the closures had a disproportionate effect on Black communities.

Old Navy is additionally giving store workers three hours of paid time off to vote on Election Day. At headquarters, managers are being encouraged to make November 3 a day free of meetings so that employees have the flexibility to vote.

