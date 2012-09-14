The Backstreet Boys Are Officially Considered A 'Nostalgic' Band

Photo: YouTube

The Backstreet Boys topped charts in the 1990s with hits like “I Want It That Way” and “Backstreet’s Back/Everybody.” Now, the 1990s era is officially considered “nostalgia” territory.



Want proof?

Old Navy has hired the band to perform in Bryant Park and plans to use the Backstreet Boys in its marketing campaign, Sapna Maheshwari at Bloomberg News reports.

The company’s brand manager explained why they chose the Backstreet Boys:

“Our target customer grew up in the ’90s, and that time period conjures an emotional connection,” DeMartini said in an e-mail. “In recent campaigns, we’ve worked with a number of actors and musicians who remind her of that nostalgic decade, such as Mr. T and Jordan Knight, and we’ve gotten really positive feedback.”

The Backstreet Boys being touted as “nostalgic” doesn’t make us feel emotional, just old.

The band also went on tour with early ’90’s band New Kids On The Block last year.

