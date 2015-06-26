Old Navy's latest attempt to be edgy totally backfired

Old Navy has a line of clothes designated for male bloggers, or those who wish to look like bloggers.

However, actual male bloggers disagree with the sartorial choices.

As with any profession, not all bloggers dress the same.

Four Pins’ news editor Skylar Bergl expressed frustration at the line.

“#NOTALLBLOGGERS,” he wrote three times.

“The proliferation of blogging has made everyone believe that whoever types words into a text box and publishes it online on a regular basis dresses in the most basic, borderline bro clothing. And they’re not totally wrong. But we have at least some dignity, right? We’re not in khaki joggers and oxfords all the time,” he wrote.

He credited the “the popularity of Silicon Valley the location and Silicon Valley the show” for launching this trend, while noting that the men who dress this way don’t really care about how they look at all.

Deadspin writer Samer Kalef called the line a composite of generally “boring, in offensive looks.”

He mentioned Old Navy got some things right about blogging from home.

“Old Navy went with the theme of comfort here,” he wrote.

But he also pointed out that the “plain T-shirt’ isn’t “blogger-specific wear. Plain T-Shirts are great.”

He advised consumers to “please avoid the fedora.”

One male reporter at Business Insider was equally confounded by the term “blogger looks.” “What does that even mean,” he said.

Bloggers have inspired lines before, but these bloggers generally design the clothing. Cupcakes and Cashmere’s Emily Schuman is launching a line at Nordstrom and Shopbop.

But right now, Old Navy has little to worry about. It is currently outpacing its parent brand, The Gap, which is shuttering many stores.

