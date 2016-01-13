Old-timey musicals have the most insane choreography

Before CGI, Photoshop, or other image-altering programs, Hollywood had to rely on good, old fashioned talent to make movies.
In the 1940s and 50s, that meant movie musicals starring professional dancers, acrobats, and contortionists — who could also act.
For stars like Gene Kelly, Debbie Reynolds, and Cyd Charisse, it was a good time to be an actor-singer-dancer triple threat.
Story by Aly Weisman and editing by Andrew Fowler
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.