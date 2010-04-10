Old Media Hires Gaggle Of Young 'New Pundits'

Ezra Klein: The posterboy for the future of media.

Photo: The Washington Post

As Michael Calderone packs up his desk at Politico and heads to New York to work for Yahoo! News, he leaves behind a piece about young, rising star reporters and bloggers that are staffing up traditional newsrooms.There’s 24-year-old Ezra Klein at The Washington Post and Marc Ambinder at the Atlantic. At the New York Times, there’s DealBook’s Andrew Ross Sorkin and media reporter Brian Stelter, who was hired when he was just 21.



Although green stars bring fresh voices, and younger audiences, to news sites and print pages, some cranky old hands aren’t necessarily welcoming them to the top newspaper ranks:

From Politico: While still in their 20s and 30s, this new breed is winning TV time and book contracts and, in many cases, newsroom salaries that reporters in their 40s or 50s can only dream about. Hailed as prodigies by editors groping for a way to keep their institutions relevant, they are dismissed as pipsqueaks by an older generation still trying to play by the old rules.

But as Atlantic senior editor and pioneering blogger Andrew Sullivan puts it to Calderone: “I think this is the way forward for what was once called old media,” he said.

“Voices matter,” Sullivan continued. “Trust in the old media brands is largely over. Everything has an individual character or dies.”

