Washington Post Is Condescending And "Passive Aggressive" About Its Newest Competitor: D.C. Startup TBD.com

There’s lots of buzz in the media world today about Politico parent Allbritton Communications’ new local D.C. startup TBD.com, which was previewed on Friday and officially launched today.



Arguably the biggest press the site has gotten so far was in Saturday’s Washington Post, where it was written up by Paul Farhi.

Not surprisingly, the piece employs the usual, patronizing overtones of old-media-covering-new-media.

David Carr tweeted this morning: “Paul Farhi writes up TBD, dripping old media condescension … Competitive passive aggression from generally smart guy.”

A few examples:

“TBD.com — odd name, but let’s move on…”

“Do media-saturated Washington and its environs need yet another source of information about Washington and its environs?”

“The early line suggests that TBD will primarily be an aggregator of local news coverage, relying on all those fishmongers and bakers for its daily feed.”

“In the absence of direct coverage, the heavy lifting will be done by linking to other news sources, including direct competitors such as washingtonpost.com…”

“Local-news sites, of course, aren’t exactly an exotic species…”

“[New Jersey hyperlocal startup BaristaNet] now draws about 10,000 visitors a day … a solid number for an independent but microscopic compared with the likes of The Post’s site, which draws in excess of a million people a day.”

You might also want to check out Staci D. Kramer’s interview with Robert Allbritton. There’s also a live chat about the site happening at the site until 4 p.m. And the editors are doing a live chat over at Poynter at 1 p.m.

