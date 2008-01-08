Old Media Ad Execs: Realistically Pessimistic

The sun sets in the West, the Pope is Catholic, and online ad execs feel good about their prospects. The guys selling traditional media? Not so much.

Research firm Advertiser Perceptions queries ad reps twice a year and asks them whether they think their mediums share of ad dollars will increase, decrease or stay the same. Not surprisingly, 76% of online sales pros think their sector will grow, while a dour 3% think it will shrink. Everyone else is pretty grumpy, though. MediaPost:

[The survey] indicates a marked drop in the percentage of ad executives who expect their share of ad budgets to increase over the next six months for all the media measured. The worst hit of all the media, not surprisingly, were broadcast media outlets. Only 16% of ad executives expect radio’s share of spending to increase over the next six months, down from 26% when Advertiser Perceptions conducted a similar study last spring, and down from 19% when it conducted it last year. Optimism for broadcast TV, meanwhile, dropped to dropped 22% in this survey from 29% in each of the last two surveys.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.