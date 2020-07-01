Nearly a month after being shoved by a Buffalo police officer, the 75-year-old man who suffered head injury is released from hospital

Associated Press

The 75-year-old man who suffered a serious injury after being shoved by police in Buffalo, New York, was released from the hospital on Tuesday, his attorney said in a statement.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

The 75-year-old man who suffered a serious injury after being shoved by police in Buffalo, New York, was released from the hospital on Tuesday, his attorney said in a statement.

Martin Gugino was hospitalized on June 4 after he was pushed by Buffalo officers during a rally against police brutality. Police initially claimed that he had “tripped,” but a video of the incident, which went viral, clearly showed not only the shove but the aftermath: a line of officers walking past Gugino’s body as a pool of blood formed under his head.

He was then smeared by the president of the United States.

“I watched, he fell harder than he was pushed,” President Donald Trump tweeted on June 9, days after two officers were charged with second-degree assault, suggesting, without evidence, that the long-time Catholic peace activist was an anti-fascist “provocateur” who had staged the incident.

Trump made no mention of the brain injury that Gugino’s attorney, Kelly Zarcone, said Tuesday has left him unable to walk without assistance, as WABC reported.

“He will be recovering at an undisclosed location in order to ensure his privacy,” Zarcone said, expressing hope that his condition “will continue to improve with rest and time.”

She said Gugino was “overjoyed” by the support he has received from the public and by the efforts to protect other peaceful protesters.

“He respects the burden of authority placed upon law enforcement,” Zarcone added, “but looks forward to the continued implementation of systemic changes to eliminate police brutality.”

Have a news tip? Email this reporter: [email protected]

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.