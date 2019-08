It’s risky to give away or recycle an old computer. It may fall into the wrong hands: those of a hacker. Follow these steps to encrypt and erase your hard drive, and reinstall the OS, ensuring your data can never be taken off the computer.

Produced by Joe Avella



Follow BI Video: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.