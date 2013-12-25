Old Lady Storms The Field At A Soccer Game, Gets Ejected

Last week’s Braga-Maritimo game in the Portuguese Primeira Liga was a tense affair.
The game ended 2-2, but not before a red card and a controversial non-call on a potential penalty in the final 10 minutes.
After the game, players began yelling at each other and fans spilled onto the field in a chaotic scene. Some fans even uprooted chairs, according to Publico.
One of those fans, an older woman decked out head-to-toe Braga gear, was better than the rest.
She stormed her way toward the players, got denied, berated a security guard, and then laughed her way back to the stands.
She was not pleased that a guard gave her a little shove to move her off the field:
But she laughed it off:
Hero:
Here’s her initial pitch invasion. She was on a mission (she comes from the left):
Full video:
