Old Lady Storms The Field At A Soccer Game, Gets Ejected

Last week’s Braga-Maritimo game in the Portuguese Primeira Liga was a tense affair.

The game ended 2-2, but not before a red card and a controversial non-call on a potential penalty in the final 10 minutes.

After the game, players began yelling at each other and fans spilled onto the field in a chaotic scene. Some fans even uprooted chairs, according to Publico.

One of those fans, an older woman decked out head-to-toe Braga gear, was better than the rest.

She stormed her way toward the players, got denied, berated a security guard, and then laughed her way back to the stands.

She was not pleased that a guard gave her a little shove to move her off the field:

But she laughed it off:

Hero:

Here’s her initial pitch invasion. She was on a mission (she comes from the left):

Full video:

