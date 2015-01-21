11 Pictures From The Golden Days Of The JCPenney Catalogue

JCPenney is bringing back its catalogue after five years.

The brand hopes that mailing out a catalogue will attract customers to the home store.

JCPenney enjoyed a heyday in the 1990s, when it was the top catalogue retailer in the U.S.

Since then, it’s closed stores and laid off workers to focus on the online business.

These images, compiled by user Wishbook on Flickr, show the retailer in its prime.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.