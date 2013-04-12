Old catalogues Reveal How Long It's Been Since JCPenney Was Cool

A JCPenney Christmas catalogue from 1990 reveals how long it’s been since the retailer was a dominant force in American shopping.



JCPenney enjoyed a heyday in the 1990’s, when it was the top catalogue retailer in the U.S. Since then it’s closed hundreds of stores and laid off thousands of people.

This week, embattled CEO Ron Johnson stepped down after a disastrous, 16-month reign.

These images, compiled by user Wishbook on Flickr, show the retailer in happier times.

