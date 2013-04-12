Old catalogues Reveal How Long It's Been Since JCPenney Was Cool

Ashley Lutz

A JCPenney Christmas catalogue from 1990 reveals how long it’s been since the retailer was a dominant force in American shopping. 

JCPenney enjoyed a heyday in the 1990’s, when it was the top catalogue retailer in the U.S. Since then it’s closed hundreds of stores and laid off thousands of people.

This week, embattled CEO Ron Johnson stepped down after a disastrous, 16-month reign. 

These images, compiled by user Wishbook on Flickr, show the retailer in happier times. 

Before the Internet and freely-available pornography, many teens learned about sex from the lingerie section of catalogues.

This outdated camera was cutting-edge technology back in 1990.

Gold was cheap, so it was the standard for jewelry then.

These acid-wash jeans were in.

The Chicago Bulls and the San Francisco 49ers were the most-celebrated professional teams.

Kids skipped to the toy page of the catalogue instead of checking out the latest toys online.

These girls rocked out to a boombox.

The girl cradling the land line phone looks very trendy in her vest.

New Kids on the block were a hugely popular singing group.

People still wore scrunchies and LA Gear sneakers.

This man's overalls were considered fashionable.

