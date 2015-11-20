A NYC restaurant is serving a $45,000 Thanksgiving dinner with diamonds hidden in the stuffing

Courtesy of Old Homestead Steakhouse The full meal at Old Homestead Steakhouse. Can you spot the ring?

Old Homestead Steakhouse, a New York staple in the Meatpacking District since 1868, has issued a press release that they’re serving a $US45,000 Thanksgiving feast this year, targeted towards men looking to pop the question.

Marc Sherry, who co-owns the Homestead with his brother Greg, came up with the idea after seeing so many couples get engaged on Thanksgiving. “Why wait until Valentine’s Day,” Marc said in the press release. “She’ll never expect it on Thanksgiving.”

So in addition to the typical turkey, mashed potatoes, and cranberry sauce, diners will also get a very special surprise — a two-karat emerald cut diamond engagement ring — hidden in the stuffing.

Courtesy of Old Homestead Steakhouse Each of the three meals comes with a two-karat diamond ring.

Only 3 of the engagement dinners are being offered — and they are super swanky.

The menu serves 8, averaging around $US5,625 per person. The Sherry brothers suggest inviting both sets of parents and the maid of honour and best man.

Here’s whats on tap for your $US45,000.

Two (2) 20-pound turkeys

Champagne (Cristal and Dom Perignon)

Caviar (Royal Osetra 000)

Homemade pumpkin ice cream topped with 24-karat gold flakes

Stuffing made with imported Wagyu beef

Foie gras

Sourdough bread

The ring, chosen in advance by the Sherry brothers, will be hidden in the stuffing and a server will be on hand to make sure the fiancée-to-be doesn’t unsuspectingly eat the ring. (The ring is included in the price of the dinner.)

“Let’s put it this way, these won’t be your grandmother’s carrots in the stuffing — but rather expensive carats,” Marc said in the press release.

It’s also not just about the food.

Couples (but not the parents and friends, sorry!) also get two tickets to grandstand seats at the annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, a Black Friday shopping spree at Bergdorf Goodman, a two-night stay at the Waldorf with door-to-door limousine service, a dancing lesson at Fred Astaire Dance Studio to learn the Turkey Trot, and a turkey carving demonstration from Old Homestead chefs.

Spencer Platt/Getty In addition to dinner, whoever buys the meal also gets to stay two nights at the Waldorf with door-to-door limo service.

This isn’t the first time that Old Homestead has gone all out for Thanksgiving. Last year, it served three $US35,000 Thanksgiving feast with a $US5,000 bottle of cognac and three pounds of caviar.

And if you’re curious about the prices for this year’s dinner:

Two 20-pound, roasted, free-range, organically raised turkey ($US75/lb.) seasoned with secret exotic spices and basted with artisan butter and imported extra virgin olive oil ($US17/oz.) and seasoned with saffron (about $US280/oz.)

Stuffing is made with two pounds of Wagyu beef imported from Japan’s Gunma prefecture ($US250/lb.), 1-lb. of foie gras ($US49/lb.) and four loafs of artisanal sourdough bread ($US46 a loaf)

Gravy from the basting renderings infused with Pappy Van Winkle bourbon ($US4,900/bottle)

Cranberry-orange relish with organic cranberries infused with Gran Marnier, imported aged balsamic vinegar ($US60/oz.) and a touch of Chateau Mouton Rothschild ($US1,750/bottle)

Whipped sweet potatoes topped with Royal Osetra 000 caviar ($US1,600/oz.)

Creamy mashed potatoes with Swedish Moose House Cheese ($US300/lb.)

Butternut squash infused and garnished with winter black truffles ($US220/lb.)

Homemade pumpkin ice cream with a $US4,200 bottle private reserve rum-infused eggnog sauce, finished with edible 24-carat gold flakes

Cristal and Dom Perignon champagnes, Opus One and Silver Oak wines (a six-litre bottle), and a 40-year-old Taylor port

Two tickets to grandstand seats at the annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

$US7,500 Black Friday shopping spree at Bergdorf Goodman

Two-night stay at the Waldorf with door-to-door limousine service

Dancing lesson at Fred Astaire Dance Studio to learn the Turkey Trot

Turkey carving demonstration from Old Homestead chefs

h/t Forbes

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.