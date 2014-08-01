Consumers Say 'Old GM' Is History, But They're Still Unsure About GM Quality

REUTERS/Rick Wilking The U.S. flag flies at the Burt GM auto dealer in Denver June 1, 2009.

It’s not your father’s General Motors.

That’s the takeaway from a Kelly Blue Book Market Intelligence survey of new car shoppers who use KBB.com. According to data compiled by the firm, 50% of potential buyers think GM is a different company than its was five years ago.

Bailouts and bankruptcy in 2009 clearly had an effect on how consumers perceive America’s biggest carmaker.

Of KBB.com shoppers surveyed, 24% don’t think GM is different and 26% were “unsure” or “didn’t know.”

The takeaway from those numbers is that GM obviously has room to improve consumers’ view of the company.

“Despite challenges with the recall announcements, General Motors CEO Mary Barra has successfully positioned the brand in a positive light,” said Tony Lim, director of research for KBB.com in a statement.

However, the survey also revealed that only 39% of respondents think the reliability of GM vehicles has improved since the financial crisis. A significant 32% don’t think quality has improved, while 29% didn’t respond with a clear thumbs up or thumbs down.

The bottom line is that the GM brand looks to be in better shape than before the Detroit Meltdown of 2008-2009, a development that should encourage the carmaker in the face of its current massive recall. But GM product continues to struggle to achieve the same level of satisfaction as GM’s rivals.

