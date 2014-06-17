East Hampton's Great Estates Were Even More Majestic A Century Ago [PHOTOS]

Julie Zeveloff
Old east hamptonLibrary of Congress

East Hampton may be known for its over-the-top real estate, but the homes of today don’t hold a candle to the estates of last century.

The Library of Congress recently released hundreds of lantern slides (hand-coloured glass transparencies) of old gardens, including some images of gardens in East Hampton 100 years in the past.

We combed through the pictures and, where possible, figured out what happened to the properties.

NOW: The Huntting Lane estate belongs to Alan Patricof, a venture capitalist. He even named one of his funds Greycroft, after his home.

Source: Blockshopper, CNN

NOW: The former Fens is home to East Hampton Woodhouse Park, home of interior designers interior designers Tony Ingrao and Randy Kemper. The Fens Playhouse (pictured), a theatre built for Lorenzo's daughter, was recently converted into a rental.

Source: Hamptons Magazine, Hamptons.com, 27East

NOW: Cosmetics tycoon Ron Perelman purchased the estate, also known as 'The Creeks,' for $US12.5 million in 1990.

Source: Haute Living

NOW: The estate is now owned by Sally Quinn and Benn Bradlee. They were renting it last summer for $US125,000.

Source: Curbed

NOW: Here's what we believe the estate looks like today.

Source: Images of America East Hampton (Google Books)

NOW: Only a few buildings remain of the estate, which is located near the Maidstone Club, a private country club.

Source: The New York Times

NOW: The home is a high-end bed & breakfast on East Hampton's Main Street.

Source: The Baker House

THEN: These were the gardens of the East Hampton Free Library in 1915.

NOW: The library is still located at 159 Main Street. But it's a little more modern.

