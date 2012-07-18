What East Hampton's Great Estates Looked Like 100 Years Ago

East Hampton may be known for its over-the-top real estate, but the homes of today don’t hold a candle to the estates of last century.The Library of Congress recently released hundreds of lantern slides (hand-coloured glass transparencies) of old gardens, including some images of gardens in East Hampton 100 years in the past.
We combed through the pictures and, where possible, figured out what happened to the properties.
NOW: The Huntting Lane estate belongs to Alan Patricof, a venture capitalist. He even named one of his funds Greycroft, after his home.
NOW: The original mansion was razed in the '40s. We believe the land is now home to Woodhouse Park, a private mansion.
When these photos were taken in 1914, it belonged to Robert Carmer Hill and stood on 4 acres of oceanfront land.
Yes, this is the famous Grey Gardens estate that's been featured in the movies, on Broadway, and on television.
NOW: The estate is now owned by Sally Quinn and Benn Bradlee. They were renting it last summer for $135,000 for two weeks.
NOW: Only a few buildings remain of the estate, which is located near the Maidstone Club, a private country club.
