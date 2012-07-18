What East Hampton's Great Estates Looked Like 100 Years Ago

Julie Zeveloff

Library of Congress/Flickr

East Hampton may be known for its over-the-top real estate, but the homes of today don’t hold a candle to the estates of last century.The Library of Congress recently released hundreds of lantern slides (hand-coloured glass transparencies) of old gardens, including some images of gardens in East Hampton 100 years in the past.

We combed through the pictures and, where possible, figured out what happened to the properties.

THEN: This is the Greycroft Estate on Huntting Lane in East Hampton.

These photos of the estate, also known as the Stephen Swete Cummins house, were taken in 1913.

NOW: The Huntting Lane estate belongs to Alan Patricof, a venture capitalist. He even named one of his funds Greycroft, after his home.

Source: Blockshopper, CNN

THEN: The Fens was another estate on Huntting Lane.

It was also known as the Lorenzo Easton Woodhouse house.

These photos of the garden were taken around 1913.

NOW: The original mansion was razed in the '40s. We believe the land is now home to Woodhouse Park, a private mansion.

Source: Hamptons Magazine, Hamptons.com

The 60-acre estate was built in 1899.

These pictures of the home, on Georgica Pond, were taken in 1913.

Source: Haute Living

THEN: Architect Joseph Greenleaf Thorpe designed this home, known as Grey Gardens, in 1897.

When these photos were taken in 1914, it belonged to Robert Carmer Hill and stood on 4 acres of oceanfront land.

Source: Grey Gardens Online

Yes, this is the famous Grey Gardens estate that's been featured in the movies, on Broadway, and on television.

NOW: The estate is now owned by Sally Quinn and Benn Bradlee. They were renting it last summer for $135,000 for two weeks.

Source: Curbed

THEN: This is the Dr. Frederick Kellogg Hollister house on Lily Pond Lane in 1915.

NOW: Here's what the estate, which we believe is located at 53 Lily Pond Lane, looks like today.

Source: Images of America East Hampton (Google Books)

THEN: The Dunes, on Highway Behind the Pond, once spanned 600 acres.

Source: The New York Times

These photos of the home, which belonged to Frank Bestow Wiborg, were taken around 1915.

NOW: Only a few buildings remain of the estate, which is located near the Maidstone Club, a private country club.

Source: The New York Times

THEN: These were the gardens of the East Hampton Free Library in 1915.

NOW: The library is still located at 159 Main Street. But it's a little more modern.

