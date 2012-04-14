FENWAY TURNS 100: This Is What America's Most Iconic Ballpark Looked Like 100 Years Ago

Tony Manfred
fenway park in 2012

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Fenway Park turns 100 years old today when the Red Sox take on the Rays.Over the last century, the ballpark has seen a bunch of minor tweaks and changes.

The stadium that stands at 4 Yawkey Way today is big, shiny, and dotted with ads, but it’s more or less the same park that the 1912 Red Sox played in.

We found incredible vintage photos from the Library of Congress that show you just how little Fenway has changed.

The original Green Monster

You used to be able to watch from the roof

The Green Monster from the right field bleachers, amazing that they had so many ads back then

It's a little more built up now. No more horse-drawn carriages

The infield seats look about the same

The right field bleachers

The sparkling exterior of the park

The 1914 World Series

You can barely tell it's in the middle of a huge city

The players look the most different

BONUS: This is Huntington Avenue Ground, the stadium the Sox played in before Fenway

More stadiums

15 Incredible Stadiums That No Longer Exist >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.