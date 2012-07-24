The 9 Weirdest Excerpts From FBI Files

Colonel Sanders admired J. Edgar Hoover and occasionally requested favours from him. One time, the Colonel asked Hoover to come to his birthday party, in a letter which now rests in his FBI file:

Dear Mr. Hoover,

It's not very often that people our age can get together and celebrate, but I've found a good excuse. On September 16th, I'm going to be 80 years old. To help me enjoy the day, I'd like to have you and a group of us old folk come on down to Louisville as my guests. I do believe that us folk can show these young people what celebratin's all about.

I remain,

Colonel Harland Sanders

After searching the Colonel's criminal record, Hoover gently declined.