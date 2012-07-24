The 9 Weirdest Excerpts From FBI Files

Under J. Edgar Hoover, everybody who was anybody had an FBI file. Here are some interesting things we found while poking around their archives.
Click here to see the excerpts >
Colonel Sanders admired J. Edgar Hoover and occasionally requested favours from him. One time, the Colonel asked Hoover to come to his birthday party, in a letter which now rests in his FBI file:
Dear Mr. Hoover,
It's not very often that people our age can get together and celebrate, but I've found a good excuse. On September 16th, I'm going to be 80 years old. To help me enjoy the day, I'd like to have you and a group of us old folk come on down to Louisville as my guests. I do believe that us folk can show these young people what celebratin's all about.
I remain,
Colonel Harland Sanders
After searching the Colonel's criminal record, Hoover gently declined.
The FBI holds over 400 pages on Liberace. Most pages focus on a robbery in 1974, when someone stole hundreds of Liberace's jewels. Other pages look into numerous extortion attempts that attacked Liberace's sexuality. A meager two pages, however, show that the rhinestone-clad pianist illegally bet on horse races through a bookie in Buffalo, NY. The FBI considered roasting Liberace before a Grand Jury, but later decided against it.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.