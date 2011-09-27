Remember What Facebook Used To Look Like? Here's A Trip Down Memory Lane

It has almost become cliche to comment on how frequently Facebook tweaks and changes its interface.In our opinion, however, the changes have only been for the better.

And in the case of Timeline, the newest revision of the Facebook profile, this is especially true.

Let’s take a look at how far the Facebook user interface has come.

The original profile -- this is when Zuckerberg and friends were working out of Harvard dorms.

In 2005, we start to see a layout that will quickly become more familiar.

2006 saw the introduction of the news feed.

The mobile site as it appeared with the launch of the first iPhone in 2007.

A subtle change in 2007 introduced a mini-feed into your profile.

Here's the profile as we know it today, displaying loads of information in a clean layout.

You can get the Timeline view right now.

