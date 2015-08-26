Old Dominion fraternity suspended after 'Freshman Daughter Drop Off' banner

An Old Dominion University fraternity has been suspended pending the completion of an investigation into a series of “offensive banners” hung during the school’s freshman move-in weekend, the Sigma Nu national fraternity announced Monday.

The banners — displayed on an off-campus house — included messages such as “Freshman Daughter Drop Off” and “Go Ahead And Drop Off Mum Too.” Another banner read “Rowdy And Fun/ Hope Your Baby Girl Is Ready For A Good Time …,” with the letters “O,” “D,” and “U” marked in a different colour.

The national fraternity said it had received information that “indicates that some chapter members may have had involvement with the banners,” and Jezebel cited a “source on campus” who said several frat members lived at the house in question.

The banners have been widely criticised on and off the ODU campus.

“I am outraged about the offensive message directed toward women that was visible for a time on 43rd Street. Our students, campus community and alumni have been offended,” ODU president John R. Broderick wrote in a statement Sunday. “While we constantly educate students, faculty and staff about sexual assault and sexual harassment, this incident confirms our collective efforts are still failing to register with some.”

Sigma Nu executive director Brad Beacham also condemed the banners in a statement announcing the chapter’s suspension:

Sigma Nu Fraternity has suspended the activities of the Eta Chi Chapter at Old Dominion University pending completion of an investigation into offensive banners displayed from an offcampus, privately-owned property near the ODU campus last week. The Fraternity condemns the derogatory and demeaning language used on the banners. Such language has no place in our Fraternity or within any caring community, such as that of ODU. Any Fraternity member found to be responsible for this reprehensible display will be held accountable by the Fraternity. Initial reports regarding the banners indicated that no Fraternity member had involvement with the banners. However, additional information received by the Fraternity today indicates that some chapter members may have had involvement with the banners. Upon completion of its investigation, the Fraternity will take action in accordance with its principles and code of conduct.

Business Insider has reached out to the ODU Sigma Nu alumni organisation and will update with any comment we receive.

