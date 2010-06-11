Old Deutsche Bank Building Is Finally Getting Destroyed

Photo: curbed.com

FIDI—The cursed and shrouded Deutsche Bank Building on Liberty Street is finally coming down at a pace that pleases this Curbed tipster: “I walked by Broadway and Liberty at lunch time and I noticed how much progress has been made on the demolition of the Deutsche Bank building. About 6 months ago the tall building behind it in Battery Park City (is it part of World Financial centre?) was completely hidden from the point where i took the picture. And it is now even revealing the top floors of that gorgeous Beaux Art building too. The owners of the W Hotel must be excited! That hideous building might be almost gone by the time they open their hotel!” [CurbedWire Inbox]Read More at Curbed NY –>



