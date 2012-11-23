Awesome Old-Timey Photos Show You What College Football Was Like 100 Years Ago

Tony Manfred
vintage college football

Photo: Courtesy of The Library of Congress

Along with baseball, college football is one of America’s longest-standing past times.Long before the NFL and the NBA, the football teams of northeastern universities were the primary focus of the American sports landscape.

The Library of Congress has a massive cache of football photos from the 1910s. We collected the most stunning portraits and action shots to get a feel for what the game was like 100 years ago.

Princeton practicing (1913)

Yale team arriving (ca. 1910-1915)

Yale running onto the field (ca. 1910-1915)

Yale coach T.A. Dwight Jones (1913)

Yale practicing (1913)

Yale coaches and players together (1913)

A Yale player (ca. 1910-1915)

Yale practicing (ca. 1910-1915)

Yale varsity team (1913)

Army-Yale game at West Point (1912)

Army-Yale game at West Point (1912)

Army football captain Benjamin Franklin Hoge (1913)

Hoge and a teammate (1913)

Princeton captain Hobart Amory Hare Baker (1913)

Captain Baker punting (1913)

Princeton tryouts (1913)

Harvard scrimmaging (ca. 1910-1915)

Harvard practicing (ca. 1910-1915)

A Harvard player at practice (ca. 1910-1915)

Two Harvard players practicing punting (ca. 1910-1915)

Princeton-Harvard (ca. 1910-1915)

Princeton-Harvard (ca. 1910-1915)

Princeton coach Arthur Bleuthenthal (ca. 1910-1915)

A Princeton player (1913)

Two Princeton players (ca. 1910-1915)

The crowd at the Army-Navy game (1913)

The Navy goat (ca. 1910-1915)

The Army mascot (ca. 1910-1915)

Cadets marching before the Army-Navy game (ca. 1910-1915)

Army-Navy game at Franklin Field (1911)

Army-Navy game at Franklin Field (1911)

Army-Navy playing at the Polo Grounds (1913)

A player for an unidentified team (ca. 1910-1915)

Teammates for an unidentified team (ca. 1910-1915)

Carlisle-Dartmouth at the Polo Grounds (1913)

Carlisle-Dartmouth at the Polo Grounds (1913)

A UPenn player (ca. 1910-1915)

