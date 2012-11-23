Awesome Old-Timey Photos Show You What College Football Was Like 100 Years Ago

Photo: Courtesy of The Library of Congress
Along with baseball, college football is one of America’s longest-standing past times.Long before the NFL and the NBA, the football teams of northeastern universities were the primary focus of the American sports landscape.
The Library of Congress has a massive cache of football photos from the 1910s. We collected the most stunning portraits and action shots to get a feel for what the game was like 100 years ago.
