This is what a British passport could look like after Brexit

The British blue passport was introduced in 1921 and stayed so until 1988, when it was replaced by the burgundy one — 15 years after the UK joined the European Union in 1973.

Most of the words on the old passport are translated into French, from the page header to the holder’s personal details.

After Brexit, British passports will be redesigned — the Home Office says at a cost of almost $A832 million — and some are calling for the blue passport to make a comeback.

Produced by Claudia Romeo. Filmed by David Ibekwe.

