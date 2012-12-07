13 Ageless Athletes You Never Knew Were Still Playing Sports

Every once in a while you’ll be watching a game and think, “Wait, HE still plays?!?!?!”This doesn’t happen with popular older players like Steven Nash, Mariano Rivera, or even Jamie Moyer.

It happens with middle-tier journeyman who’ve worked hard and prolonged their careers more than you ever thought they would.

They started their careers in the mid-’90s, and they’re still trucking along today.

Prepare for a wave of nostalgia.

Jerry Stackhouse (age 38) plays for the Brooklyn Nets

Rookie year: 1995

Peak year: 2001 (scored 29.8 points per game)

Livan Hernandez (age 37) played for the Milwaukee Brewers last year, he is currently a free agent

Rookie year: 1996

Peak year: 2000 (3.75 ERA, 240 innings pitched, 17 wins)

Marcus Camby (age 38) plays for the New York Knicks

Rookie year: 1996

Peak year: 2001 (scored 12 points and grabbed 11.5 rebounds)

Matt Turk (age 44) played for the Houston Texans last year, and is currently a free agent

Rookie year: 1995

Peak year: 1997 (averaged 45.1 yards per punt)

Kurt Thomas (age 40) plays for the New York Knicks

Rookie year: 1995

Peak year: 2002 (averaged 14.8 points and 9.7 rebounds for the Knicks)

Jason Isringhausen (age 40) played for the LA Angels last year, he is currently a free agent

Rookie year: 1995

Peak year: 2004 (47 saves, 2.87 ERA)

Grant Hill (age 40) plays for the Los Angeles Clippers

Rookie year: 1994

Peak year: 1997 (averaged 21.4 points, 9.0 rebounds, and 7.3 assists)

Ronde Barber (age 37) plays for the Tampa Bay Bucs

Rookie year: 1997

Peak year: 2001 (10 INTs, one touchdown)

Takeo Spikes (age 35) plays for the San Diego Chargers

Rookie year: 1998

Peak year: 2004 (5 INTs, 3.0 sacks)

Jim Thome (age 42) played for the Baltimore Orioles last year, and is currently a free agent

Rookie year: 1991

Peak year: 2002 (hit .304 with 52 home runs and a 1.122 OPS)

Jason Hanson (age 42) plays for the Detroit Lions

Rookie year: 1992

Peak year: 2008 (made 21 of 22 field goals, including 8/8 from 50+ yards)

Bobby Abreu (age 38) plays for the LA Dodgers

Rookie year: 1996

Peak year: 2004 (.301 batting average, 30 home runs, 105 RBI)

Ronaldinho (age 32) plays for Atlético Mineiro in Brazil

Rookie year: 1998

Peak year: 2006 (21 goals, 8 assists for Barcelona)

Teemu Selanne (age 42) plays for the Anaheim Ducks

Rookie year: 1992

Peak year: 1992 (76 goals, 56 assists, 132 points)

Jaromir Jagr (age 40) played for the Philadelphia Flyers last year, and is playing in Russia during the lockout

Rookie year: 1990

Peak year: 1996 (62 goals, 87 assists, 149 points)

Saku Koivu (age 38) plays for the Anaheim Ducks

Rookie year: 1996

Peak year: 2003 (21 goals, 50 assists)

Vinny Prospal (age 37) plays for the Columbus Blue Jackets

Rookie year: 1997

Peak year: 2008 (33 goals, 38 assists)

