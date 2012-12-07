13 Ageless Athletes You Never Knew Were Still Playing Sports

Photo: Elsa/Getty Images

Every once in a while you’ll be watching a game and think, “Wait, HE still plays?!?!?!”This doesn’t happen with popular older players like Steven Nash, Mariano Rivera, or even Jamie Moyer.



It happens with middle-tier journeyman who’ve worked hard and prolonged their careers more than you ever thought they would.

They started their careers in the mid-’90s, and they’re still trucking along today.

Prepare for a wave of nostalgia.

