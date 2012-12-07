13 Ageless Athletes You Never Knew Were Still Playing Sports

Photo: Elsa/Getty Images
Every once in a while you’ll be watching a game and think, “Wait, HE still plays?!?!?!”This doesn’t happen with popular older players like Steven Nash, Mariano Rivera, or even Jamie Moyer.
It happens with middle-tier journeyman who’ve worked hard and prolonged their careers more than you ever thought they would.
They started their careers in the mid-’90s, and they’re still trucking along today.
Prepare for a wave of nostalgia.
Rookie year: 1995
Peak year: 2001 (scored 29.8 points per game)
Rookie year: 1996
Peak year: 2000 (3.75 ERA, 240 innings pitched, 17 wins)
Rookie year: 1996
Peak year: 2001 (scored 12 points and grabbed 11.5 rebounds)
Rookie year: 1995
Peak year: 1997 (averaged 45.1 yards per punt)
Rookie year: 1995
Peak year: 2002 (averaged 14.8 points and 9.7 rebounds for the Knicks)
Rookie year: 1995
Peak year: 2004 (47 saves, 2.87 ERA)
Rookie year: 1994
Peak year: 1997 (averaged 21.4 points, 9.0 rebounds, and 7.3 assists)
Rookie year: 1997
Peak year: 2001 (10 INTs, one touchdown)
Rookie year: 1998
Peak year: 2004 (5 INTs, 3.0 sacks)
Rookie year: 1991
Peak year: 2002 (hit .304 with 52 home runs and a 1.122 OPS)
Rookie year: 1992
Peak year: 2008 (made 21 of 22 field goals, including 8/8 from 50+ yards)
Rookie year: 1996
Peak year: 2004 (.301 batting average, 30 home runs, 105 RBI)
Rookie year: 1998
Peak year: 2006 (21 goals, 8 assists for Barcelona)
Rookie year: 1992
Peak year: 1992 (76 goals, 56 assists, 132 points)
Jaromir Jagr (age 40) played for the Philadelphia Flyers last year, and is playing in Russia during the lockout
Rookie year: 1990
Peak year: 1996 (62 goals, 87 assists, 149 points)
Rookie year: 1996
Peak year: 2003 (21 goals, 50 assists)
Rookie year: 1997
Peak year: 2008 (33 goals, 38 assists)
