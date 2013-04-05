Check Out The Time When Seoul, South Korea Looked Just Like North Korea Does Today [PHOTOS]

Seoul is getting harassed by the North Koreans again, this time over a jointly controlled manufacturing facility.



It’s a reminder that the two countries never officially ended their conflict, which began in 1950 (only an armistice was signed).

Despite the North’s history of empty bluster, South Korea is taking all necessary precautions — they’re now reportedly shopping for bunker-busting bombs from Europe.

That may seem natural — the South is one of the world’s most important marketplaces, and needs to protect their standing.

But until around the ’90s, they didn’t have quite so much to lose from an economic standpoint.

With the kind cooperation of flickr user Stephen Dreher, we’ve compiled a series of striking images of Seoul from the mid-1960s, only a little more than a decade after hostilities had ceased. His descriptions appear beneath each photo.

As you’ll see, there are plenty of scars still apparent.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.