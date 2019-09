Keith Olbermann delivers his verdict on Ines Sains, the sports reporter who said she was harassed by the Jets.



The verdict?

Basically, if she didn’t want footballs thrown near her, she shouldn’t have dressed like that.

Watch the clip below. (via SportsGrid).



