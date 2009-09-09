Olbermann Launches A War Against Glenn Beck In honour Of Van Jones

Van Jones’s resignation has the left wringing their hands, infuriated that Glenn Beck and few righties managed to get one of their own booted out of office.



So, what’s the best way to strike back? By dredging up dirt and slinging mud. At least that’s the opinon of Keith Olbermann, who told his followers to “Find everything you can about Glenn Beck, Stu Burguiere, and Roger Ailes.”

Olbermann was moved in part by the Van Jones resignation, and in part from this tweet from Glenn Beck’s Twitter feed, “FIND EVERYTHING YOU CAN ON CASS SUNSTEIN, MARK LLOYD AND CAROL BROWNER.”

This doesn’t look like it will end particularly well, now does it? As David Carr writes, it makes less sense to attack someone that isn’t in government, “What might Mr. Olbermann do if someone digs up dirt on his intended targets, who, like him, work in the infotainment industry and have been elected by no one?”

Maybe the smarter way to avenge Van Jones would be to give him a regular slot on Olbermann’s show to talk about green jobs, and how he was robbed of his government job by angry knuckleheads.

