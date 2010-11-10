(Fake) Olbermann: "I Could Have [MSNBC Boss] Phil Griffin Fired Tomorrow"

A site called Phawker published what appeared to be an email exchange betweet Philadelphia Daily News columnist Stu Bykofsky and an enraged Keith Olbermann.



Yahoo News later confirmed that Olbermann’s emails were not actually from Olbermann, but they’re still entertaining.

(Bykofsky initially thought they were real.)

Bykofsky sent Olbermann an email last week requesting comment before blasting him in a column about his political donations. “Olbermann” read the column and then blasted right back.

The full email exchange is here. The most notable bit is where “Olbermann” goes off on the head of MSNBC, Phil Griffin, who was the one who proudly announced that he had suspended the real Olbermann indefinitely without pay. (For three days.)

Here’s “Olbermann:“

Was I treated fairly by MSNBC? It’s hard to imagine a dumber question, as I don’t work for MSNBC, but for NBC News. As I’ve said publicly before, Phil Griffin is not my boss (thank god), nor is he intellectually qualified to be. Phil pretends otherwise in public. I’m not his shrink, but I assume it makes him feel better.

The remarkable thing is that fools like you believe his fantasies. That pleases Phil, but only exposes your ignorance. The proof? I’ll be anchoring on election night 2012, long after Phil Griffin has moved on to a job for which he’s actually qualified, perhaps on QVC…

Phil Griffin did not suspend me. He doesn’t have the power or frankly the courage to do so. Once I had been (very) temporarily relieved of my duties by NBC management, Phil got on the phone to some of your fellow idiot TV columnists and tried to claim credit.

As if.

I could have Phil Griffin fired tomorrow if I felt like it, trust me. And if he keeps yapping about me in public, I may. For the moment, however, keeping Phil around is like having a drunk chimp in the office — more amusing than threatening.

