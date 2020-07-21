Ola is the latest rideshare company to add a business travel feature, as employees start returning to work

Image: Getty

Rideshare company Ola has launched a business travel feature.

‘Ola Corporate’ allows employees to pay for a trip through a centralised account.

Fellow rideshare companies Uber and Didi offer similar services.

Ola is the latest rideshare company to launch a business feature.

The company has rolled out ‘Ola Corporate’ for businesses as employees start returning to work. It allows riders to pay for their work-related trips on one centralised corporate account – ditching the need for transport reimbursements.

“We are excited to work with businesses across the country to help their employees travel easily and safely and continue to meet changing mobility needs of all types of users, particularly now, as Australians navigate their return to the office,” said Ola Australia and New Zealand Managing Director Simon Smith in a statement.

“The new service will build on our exciting success in the region over the past few years, through our continued focus on providing quality rideshare experiences and a fairer ride for both drivers and riders.”

Ola Corporate users will get access to a new personalised dashboard where they can add and manage employees. Workers can book a ride as they normally would on the app and tag it as a corporate trip. The fares are paid automatically through the company’s Ola Corporate balance, or other payment methods like a centralised credit card.

Businesses with an account can also access a specialised account management support team at Ola if they need assistance.

Ola has been rolling out several features this year, including a contactless parcel delivery service and Ola Pro, a “super sanitised” version of its service.

