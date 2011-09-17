Here's What You Need To Know About Oktoberfest 2011

To the outside world, it’s a time when German’s (and a fair few overseas visitors) drink a lot of beer in a two week period. To those in the know, it’s a festival steeped in tradition with some still present religious and historical aspects.



But, mostly, it’s still about beer.

Yes, the last two weeks of September can only mean one thing, Oktoberfest.

Heartbroken that we can’t be in Munich for the event, we’ve compiled a little fact-file just in case you were curious or wanted to host your own Oktoberfest style parties in the coming days.

